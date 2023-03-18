HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 54.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,252,000 after acquiring an additional 80,390 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 135.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,300,000 after acquiring an additional 104,250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,087,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 204.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after acquiring an additional 99,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IYK opened at $191.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.48. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $178.51 and a 12 month high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.