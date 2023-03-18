Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Boston Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,281,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,076,000 after purchasing an additional 82,441 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 76.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 298,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,392,000 after purchasing an additional 129,139 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the third quarter worth $975,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Boston Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 227,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.18 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.33.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 72.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.39.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

