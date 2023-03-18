Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 4,490 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 127.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $30.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $35.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

