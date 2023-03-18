iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,119,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 90,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $614,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $49.88 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

