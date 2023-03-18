Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in V.F. by 21.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,962,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $746,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the first quarter worth approximately $83,806,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in V.F. in the first quarter worth approximately $50,416,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in V.F. by 38.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,706,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,890,000 after acquiring an additional 756,275 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of VFC stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In related news, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on V.F. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Read More

