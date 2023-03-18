Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 75,391 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75,391 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $107.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.24. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $111.09.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

