Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 6.8 %

PAAS opened at $17.58 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $30.56. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.54%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation and development of, and exploration for silver and gold producing properties and assets. The firm operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

