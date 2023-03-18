Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Lessened by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $139.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.94. The stock has a market cap of $315.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 23.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

