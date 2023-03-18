Retirement Guys Formula LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,219.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 130,367 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 58,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $102.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

