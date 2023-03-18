Headinvest LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,909.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $102.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.82. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

