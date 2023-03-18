21,661 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $80.55 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

