Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $473,000 Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,159,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,971 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Livent by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,997,000 after acquiring an additional 421,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Livent by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,606,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,824,000 after purchasing an additional 316,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Livent by 3.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,031,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,915,000 after purchasing an additional 107,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LTHM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.21.

Livent Stock Down 1.2 %

LTHM stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.83.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

