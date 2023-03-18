MQS Management LLC Invests $210,000 in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIVN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.98. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.04.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

