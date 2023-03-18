Continental Investors Services Inc. Buys Shares of 6,994 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,994 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $94.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Capital One Financial cut ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

