Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,820 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,190 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78. The company has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.26.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

