Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after buying an additional 13,965,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,619,322,000 after acquiring an additional 305,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,640,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,816,769,000 after acquiring an additional 109,733 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,779,000 after acquiring an additional 725,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,851,000 after acquiring an additional 152,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $235.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $277.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.73.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

