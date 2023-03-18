The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $135,429,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

BA stock opened at $201.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.05 and a 200-day moving average of $177.92. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

