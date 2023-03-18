Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $529,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services increased its position in AT&T by 22.7% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

