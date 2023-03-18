Continental Investors Services Inc. Takes Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 422.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 102.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $69.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.84.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.