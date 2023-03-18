MQS Management LLC Sells 27,976 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

MQS Management LLC lowered its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,976 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 15.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 43.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the third quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 345.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 745,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 578,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 0.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 642,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of WIT stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $8.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

