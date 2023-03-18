iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,000.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMMD opened at $52.19 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.