MQS Management LLC Invests $108,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 329.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 41,188 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,985,000 after buying an additional 801,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,136.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,136.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 191,562 shares of company stock worth $1,842,051 over the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $7.88 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.87.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

