Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MOH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $358.64.

Shares of MOH opened at $263.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.66. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

