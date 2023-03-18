Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MOH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $358.64.
Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of MOH opened at $263.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.66. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare
In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Company Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.
