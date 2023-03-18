TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

TAL Education Group Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of TAL stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TAL Education Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

