TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
TAL Education Group Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of TAL stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. TAL Education Group has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TAL Education Group (TAL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.