Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,090 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $66.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

