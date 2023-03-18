Symmetry Partners LLC Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $210.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 602.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.63.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.