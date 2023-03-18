Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
A number of other research firms have also commented on TS. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Tenaris from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.35.
Tenaris Stock Performance
NYSE TS opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90.
Institutional Trading of Tenaris
About Tenaris
Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenaris (TS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.