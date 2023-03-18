Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TS. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Tenaris from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.35.

NYSE TS opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 27.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the second quarter worth about $1,937,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenaris by 50.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

