Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Redburn Partners began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. Rollins has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,845,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,370,000 after purchasing an additional 620,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,193,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,396,000 after purchasing an additional 380,254 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Rollins by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,732,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,239,000 after purchasing an additional 125,999 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,094,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,755,000 after purchasing an additional 57,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,554,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,650,000 after purchasing an additional 75,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

