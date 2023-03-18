Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 566.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Raymond James cut National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.6 %

NFG opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $53.94 and a 12 month high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.