Symmetry Partners LLC Has $518,000 Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after purchasing an additional 680,165 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

SCCO opened at $68.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.20. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.96%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Featured Articles

