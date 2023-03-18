Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GPI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

NYSE:GPI opened at $201.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.77 and its 200-day moving average is $187.29. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $136.16 and a 52-week high of $242.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.83%.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total transaction of $344,505.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,242.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total transaction of $344,505.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,067,242.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $5,641,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,367 shares in the company, valued at $24,434,635.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,904. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 448,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 331,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Articles

