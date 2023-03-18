Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,893,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,166,000.

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.51 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

