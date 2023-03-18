Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a market perform rating for the company.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BRKL opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $946.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $16.68.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

Insider Transactions at Brookline Bancorp

In other news, Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,683.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David C. Chapin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $196,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bogdan Nowak acquired 25,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,683.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $458,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 116,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 64,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 43,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

Further Reading

