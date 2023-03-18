Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Shares of OHI opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 149.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

