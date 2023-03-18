StockNews.com Lowers Ryder System (NYSE:R) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Ryder System Stock Down 3.5 %

R opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.89. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $102.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of R. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Ryder System by 3,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

