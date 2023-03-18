L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

L.S. Starrett Stock Performance

Shares of SCX opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. L.S. Starrett has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $79.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.56.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at L.S. Starrett

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.S. Starrett

In other news, insider David T. Allen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $36,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,142.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider David T. Allen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $36,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,142.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John C. Tripp sold 9,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $119,472.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,846 shares in the company, valued at $632,566.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,281 shares of company stock worth $189,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in L.S. Starrett by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 3.2% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 276,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 151,612 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. It operates through North American and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes manufacturing and sales in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The International segment consists of all operations outside North America, primarily in Brazil, United Kingdom, and China.

