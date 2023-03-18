First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of First Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Hovde Group downgraded shares of First Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

First Bancshares Stock Down 5.9 %

First Bancshares stock opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.92.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.12). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Bancshares will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 127.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

Featured Articles

