StockNews.com Downgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.60 ($3.87) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.94.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Trading Down 6.5 %

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.0631 dividend. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.