Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

CAL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Caleres Price Performance

Shares of CAL opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.60. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Caleres had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $33,523.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,080.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $33,523.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,080.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,719.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,580 shares of company stock worth $659,476 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,212,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Caleres by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 94,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 65,757 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $885,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

