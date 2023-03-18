inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on inTEST in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
inTEST Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE INTT opened at $17.24 on Wednesday. inTEST has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.
About inTEST
inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.
