The Goldman Sachs Group Raises YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target to $6.50

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.80 to $6.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.70.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of YPF stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

