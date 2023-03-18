The Goldman Sachs Group Raises YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target to $6.50

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2023

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPFGet Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.80 to $6.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.70.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of YPF stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Rating)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.