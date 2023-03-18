Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $218.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $215.00.

JLL opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $135.35 and a 1-year high of $249.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.67 and a 200-day moving average of $164.98.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

