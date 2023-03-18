Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,152,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,476,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 84,888 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,292,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 954,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 443,678 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,400,000.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

