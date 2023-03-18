Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Given “Buy” Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.67.
Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11.
Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.
