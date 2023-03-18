RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT Lowered to $23.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RAPT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.38.

RAPT stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30. The company has a market cap of $566.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.46. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

In related news, Director Wendye Robbins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,951. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other RAPT Therapeutics news, Director Wendye Robbins purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at $282,951. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,440.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $532,352. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,108,000 after purchasing an additional 359,978 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after acquiring an additional 913,465 shares in the last quarter. Column Group LLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 91.2% during the second quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 2,680,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,062,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,633,000 after acquiring an additional 103,794 shares in the last quarter.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

