RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT Lowered to $23.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RAPT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.38.
RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %
RAPT stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30. The company has a market cap of $566.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.46. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $32.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,108,000 after purchasing an additional 359,978 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after acquiring an additional 913,465 shares in the last quarter. Column Group LLC increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 91.2% during the second quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 2,680,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,062,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,633,000 after acquiring an additional 103,794 shares in the last quarter.
About RAPT Therapeutics
Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.