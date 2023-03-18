Kezar Life Sciences’ (KZR) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.
Kezar Life Sciences Price Performance
KZR stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 31.15 and a current ratio of 31.15. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $257.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.25.
Insider Transactions at Kezar Life Sciences
Institutional Trading of Kezar Life Sciences
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,782,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 14.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,104,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 525,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 381.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,537,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 22.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,993,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,771,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $11,735,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kezar Life Sciences
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.