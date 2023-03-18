Kezar Life Sciences’ (KZR) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

KZR stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 31.15 and a current ratio of 31.15. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $257.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.25.

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 5,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $33,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,881,078 shares in the company, valued at $39,814,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 248,276 shares of company stock worth $1,708,683 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,782,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 14.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,104,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 525,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 381.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,537,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 22.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,993,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,771,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $11,735,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

