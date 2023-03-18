Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 2,885 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.37.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

