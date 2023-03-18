Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.89.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $463.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.53. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.