Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.10 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $302.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $334.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.