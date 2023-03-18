Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,444 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 346.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $320,290.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,767.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,717 shares of company stock worth $746,462. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $199.11 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

