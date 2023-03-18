Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $94.72 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.53 and its 200 day moving average is $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.27.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

